WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

745 PM CDT Wed May 3 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN POTTER AND SOUTHEASTERN MOORE COUNTIES...

At 743 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of

Masterson, or 16 miles south of Dumas, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated and spotters reported hail up to ping pong

ball size 14 miles south of Dumas around 7:40 PM CDT.

IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Masterson, Four Way and Lake Meredith.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

