WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 254 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 to 32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...The Oklahoma Panhandle and the northwestern two thirds of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light winds could produce frost conditions with temperatures as warm as 36 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather