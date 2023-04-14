WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

249 AM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of the Panhandle of Oklahoma. Portions of the

Panhandle of Texas.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

