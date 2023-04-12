WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

335 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR THE FAR NORTHWESTERN TEXAS AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE FAR NORTHWESTERN TEXAS AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA

PANHANDLES...

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam.

* 20 Foot Winds...For Wendesday's Red Flag Warning, south 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. For Thursday's Fire Weather

Watch, south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...For Wednesday's Red Flag Warning, as low as

7 percent. For Thursday's Fire Weather Watch, as low as 13

percent.

* Red Flag Threat Index...For Wednesday's Red Flag Warning, 2 to 5.

For Thursday's Fire Weather Watch, 2 to 4.

* Timing...For Wednesday's Red Flag Warning, 2 PM through 9 PM

CDT. For Thursday's Fire Weather Watch, 1 PM through 9 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

