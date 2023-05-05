Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 6, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 187

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1003 PM CDT FRI MAY 05 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 187 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BASTROP BLANCO BROWN

BURNET COLEMAN GILLESPIE

HAYS LEE LLANO

MCCULLOCH MASON SAN SABA

TRAVIS WILLIAMSON

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Gillespie County in south central Texas...

Southwestern Llano County in south central Texas...

* Until 1100 PM CDT.

* At 1004 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Prairie

Mountain, or 18 miles southwest of Llano, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Prairie Mountain, Crabapple, Oxford and Enchanted Rock State

Natural Area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather