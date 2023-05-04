Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 5, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 186

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

817 PM CDT THU MAY 04 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 186 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BANDERA BELL BOSQUE

BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN

COKE COLEMAN COLLIN

COMANCHE CONCHO CORYELL

CROCKETT DENTON DIMMIT

EASTLAND EDWARDS ERATH

FALLS FREESTONE GILLESPIE

HAMILTON HASKELL HILL

HOOD IRION JACK

JONES KERR KIMBLE

KINNEY LAMPASAS LEON

LIMESTONE LLANO MCCULLOCH

MCLENNAN MASON MAVERICK

MEDINA MENARD MILAM

MILLS NAVARRO PALO PINTO

PARKER REAL ROBERTSON

RUNNELS SAN SABA SCHLEICHER

SHACKELFORD SOMERVELL STEPHENS

SUTTON TAYLOR THROCKMORTON

TOM GREEN UVALDE VAL VERDE

WISE YOUNG ZAVALA

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN HAMILTON...SOUTHEASTERN ERATH AND SOUTHEASTERN COMANCHE

COUNTIES...

At 817 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast

of Gustine, or 13 miles southeast of Dublin, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Hico, Gustine, Proctor Lake, Purves, Lamkin, Alexander, Proctor,

Clairette, Olin, Duffau, Edna Hill, Energy, Gentrys Mill, Carlton and

Fairy.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

McCulloch, northeastern Menard and northwestern Mason Counties

through 900 PM CDT...

At 818 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Us-190 Near The Menard-

Mcculloch County Line, or 7 miles east of Menard, moving east at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Hext, Calf Creek, Us-190 Near The Menard-

Mcculloch County Line and The Intersection Of Us-

190 And Ranch Road 1311.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

west central Texas.

LAT...LON 3085 9974 3104 9975 3111 9932 3083 9929

TIME...MOT...LOC 0118Z 265DEG 17KT 3095 9966

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 830 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

