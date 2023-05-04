Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 4, 2023 _____ TORNADO WATCH TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 185 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 423 PM CDT THU MAY 04 2023 TORNADO WATCH 185 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER BAYLOR CHILDRESS CLAY COOKE COTTLE FOARD HARDEMAN KING KNOX MONTAGUE WICHITA WILBARGER ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOARD AND NORTHEASTERN KNOX COUNTIES... At 424 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Truscott, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Crowell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MOTLEY COUNTY... At 426 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Matador, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Motley County. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather