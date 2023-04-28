Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 28, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 180

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

413 PM CDT FRI APR 28 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

AUSTIN BRAZOS BURLESON

COLORADO GRIMES MADISON

WALLER WASHINGTON

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Williamson County in south central Texas...

Travis County in south central Texas...

Southern Burnet County in south central Texas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 413 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles west of Salado to Marble Falls, moving

southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor,

Marble Falls, Granger, Bertram, Serenada, Anderson Mill, Windemere,

Leander, Hutto, Lakeway, Manor, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, Horseshoe Bay

and West Lake Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning

is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCLENNAN...EAST

CENTRAL CORYELL AND NORTH CENTRAL BELL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for central Texas.

ATASCOSA BANDERA BASTROP

BEXAR BLANCO BURNET

CALDWELL COMAL DEWITT

DIMMIT FAYETTE FRIO

GILLESPIE GONZALES GUADALUPE

HAYS KARNES KENDALL

KERR KINNEY LAVACA

LEE LLANO MAVERICK

MEDINA REAL TRAVIS

UVALDE WILLIAMSON WILSON

ZAVALA

East central Maverick County in south central Texas...

* At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Eagle Pass,

moving east at 25 mph.

Eagle Pass, Chula Vista, Rosita, Siesta Acres, Eidson Road,

Fabrica, Farias Lake, Las Quintas Fronterizas, Seco Mines and Elm

Creek.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON...SOUTHEASTERN TARRANT...NORTHWESTERN ELLIS

AND DALLAS COUNTIES...

At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rendon, moving

northeast at 45 mph. Half dollar size hail was reported in Keene.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite,

Carrollton, Mansfield, Euless, Desoto, Cedar Hill, Duncanville,

Burleson, Lancaster, Farmers Branch, Balch Springs, University Park,

Midlothian, Addison and Crowley.

