Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 166 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 623 PM CDT TUE APR 25 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH DICKENS DONLEY FLOYD GARZA GRAY HALE HALL HANSFORD HARTLEY HEMPHILL HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON KENT KING LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOORE MOTLEY OCHILTREE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN STONEWALL SWISHER WHEELER ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR WESTERN MOORE AND EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES... At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hartley, or 15 miles west of Dumas, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Moore and eastern Hartley Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES... At 625 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Happy, or 14 miles northwest of Tulia, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Tulia and Happy. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail are likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles.