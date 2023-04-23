Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 163

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

323 AM CDT SUN APR 23 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 163 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ATASCOSA BANDERA BEXAR

BLANCO CALDWELL COMAL

DIMMIT EDWARDS FRIO

GILLESPIE GUADALUPE HAYS

KENDALL KERR KINNEY

LA SALLE MCMULLEN MAVERICK

MEDINA REAL UVALDE

VAL VERDE WILSON ZAVALA

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island

and Bolivar Peninsula Counties.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float.

Do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction

following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and

call or wave for help.

