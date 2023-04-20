TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Titus-

Including the city of Mount Pleasant

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Morris-

Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples,

and Omaha

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Camp-

Including the city of Pittsburg

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Marion-

Including the city of Jefferson

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Harrison-

Including the city of Marshall

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers with thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

San Augustine-

Including the city of San Augustine

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

Sabine-

Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland

219 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

