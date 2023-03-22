TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 21, 2023 _____ 935 FPUS54 KSHV 220819 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 TXZ096-221615- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ108-221615- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ109-221615- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ111-221615- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ110-221615- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ112-221615- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ126-221615- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ125-221615- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ124-221615- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ136-221615- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ137-221615- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ138-221615- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ151-221615- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ150-221615- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ149-221615- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ165-221615- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ152-221615- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ153-221615- Shelby- Including the city of Center 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ166-221615- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ167-221615- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 319 AM CDT Wed Mar 22 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of light rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$