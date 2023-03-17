TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 16, 2023 _____ 585 FPUS54 KSHV 170611 AAE ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED National Weather Service Shreveport LA 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 TXZ096-171415- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ108-171415- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ109-171415- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ111-171415- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ110-171415- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ112-171415- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ126-171415- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ125-171415- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ124-171415- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ136-171415- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ137-171415- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ138-171415- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ151-171415- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ150-171415- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ149-171415- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ165-171415- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ152-171415- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy and much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ153-171415- Shelby- Including the city of Center 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ166-171415- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ167-171415- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 111 AM CDT Fri Mar 17 2023 ...TORNADO WATCH 70 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ 09 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather