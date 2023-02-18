TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

_____

412 FPUS54 KSHV 180729

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

TXZ096-181530-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ108>111-181530-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ124-125-181530-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ136-181530-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ137-181530-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ126-138-181530-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ151-181530-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ150-181530-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ149-181530-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ153-181530-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ152-181530-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ165-181530-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ166-167-181530-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

129 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

