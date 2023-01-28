TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023 _____ 386 FPUS54 KSHV 280919 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 TXZ096-281730- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ108-281730- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ109-281730- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ111-281730- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ110-281730- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ112-281730- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ126-281730- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ125-281730- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ124-281730- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ136-281730- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ137-281730- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ138-281730- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ151-281730- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ150-281730- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Rain likely this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ149-281730- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ165-281730- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ152-281730- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ153-281730- Shelby- Including the city of Center 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool and more humid. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ166-281730- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ167-281730- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 319 AM CST Sat Jan 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$