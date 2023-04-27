TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 70. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 70. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs around 70. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70. North winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 70. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Windy

with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 70. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Breezy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

406 AM CDT Thu Apr 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with

lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

