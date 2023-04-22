TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 21, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

TXZ127-222345-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ072-222345-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ140-222345-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ054-222345-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ169-222345-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ154-222345-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ098-222345-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ099-222345-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ049-222345-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ113-222345-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ114-222345-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ128-222345-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ064-222345-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ065-222345-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ066-222345-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ139-222345-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ071-222345-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ073-222345-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ155-222345-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ076-222345-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ077-222345-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ168-222345-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ170-222345-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ078-222345-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

333 AM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

