TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2023

350 FPUS54 KSJT 030818

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

TXZ127-032330-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

TXZ072-032330-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ140-032330-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ054-032330-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

TXZ169-032330-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ154-032330-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ098-032330-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ099-032330-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ049-032330-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ113-032330-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ114-032330-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ128-032330-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ064-032330-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ065-032330-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ066-032330-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

TXZ139-032330-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ071-032330-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ073-032330-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ155-032330-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ076-032330-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ077-032330-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ168-032330-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ170-032330-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ078-032330-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

318 AM CDT Mon Apr 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

