Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

TXZ127-142345-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A slight

chance of showers. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ072-142345-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ140-142345-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy and

much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ054-142345-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ169-142345-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs around

50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ154-142345-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ098-142345-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

a slight chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ099-142345-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ049-142345-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers. A

slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ113-142345-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ114-142345-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ128-142345-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs

around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ064-142345-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ065-142345-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ066-142345-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ139-142345-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs

around 50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ071-142345-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ073-142345-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ155-142345-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ076-142345-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and

much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance

of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ077-142345-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ168-142345-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ170-142345-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy and much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

50. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ078-142345-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

333 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

