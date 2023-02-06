TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023

_____

133 FPUS54 KSJT 060932

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

TXZ127-070045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ072-070045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-070045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ054-070045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ169-070045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ154-070045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-070045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-070045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-070045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-070045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ114-070045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-070045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ064-070045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ065-070045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ066-070045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-070045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around

50 in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-070045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ073-070045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the lower 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ155-070045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ076-070045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ077-070045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-070045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ170-070045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows around 40.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ078-070045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

332 AM CST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

_____

