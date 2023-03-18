TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, March 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023

TXZ086-181500-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ083-181500-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to around 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ084-181500-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ087-181500-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ085-181500-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ088-181500-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ089-181500-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TXZ090-181500-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CDT Sat Mar 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

