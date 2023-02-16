TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 15, 2023

_____

781 FPUS54 KOUN 160801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

TXZ086-161600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ083-161600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ084-161600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ087-161600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ085-161600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ088-161600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ089-161600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ090-161600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather