TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

762 FPUS54 KOUN 260800

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

TXZ086-261600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

200 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

TXZ083-261600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

200 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and light

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ084-261600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

200 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers and light freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ087-261600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

200 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

TXZ085-261600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

200 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

TXZ088-261600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

200 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ089-261600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

200 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and light

freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ090-261600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

200 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and light freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

