TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

691 FPUS54 KMAF 100804

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-101615-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ045-046-050-051-101615-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ047-048-052-053-101615-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ063-069-070-101615-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. More humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ059-060-067-068-101615-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds

and large hail. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ270-101615-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

204 AM MDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ271-101615-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023 /204 AM MDT Wed May 10 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ272-101615-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ273-101615-

Eastern Culberson County-

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy

with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ274-101615-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large

hail. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ075-101615-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Breezy with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ082-101615-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then sunny with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ278-101615-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ277-101615-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ276-101615-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ275-101615-

Chinati Mountains-

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ279-101615-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ282-101615-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ280-101615-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

TXZ281-101615-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

304 AM CDT Wed May 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather