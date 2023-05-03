TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

706 FPUS54 KMAF 030741

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-040115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ082-040115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ282-040115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ047-048-051>053-040115-

Borden-Scurry-Martin-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Stanton, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers, mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ075-040115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ063-068>070-040115-

Glasscock-Crane-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, Crane, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ281-040115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ059-060-067-040115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ274-040115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ279-040115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ273-040115-

Eastern Culberson County-

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ276-040115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ278-040115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ275-040115-

Chinati Mountains-

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ272-040115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. East winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ280-040115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ277-040115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ271-040115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

241 AM CDT Wed May 3 2023 /141 AM MDT Wed May 3 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Isolated

showers. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 80. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ270-040115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

141 AM MDT Wed May 3 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Strong

winds with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

