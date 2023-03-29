TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

_____

514 FPUS54 KMAF 290845

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-292045-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-292045-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler with

highs around 70. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-292045-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-292045-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-292045-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ270-292045-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

245 AM MDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. West winds 40 to 50 mph, diminishing to 30 to 50 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-292045-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023 /245 AM MDT Wed Mar 29 2023/

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph, diminishing

to 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-292045-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ273-292045-

Eastern Culberson County-

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds with

lows in the upper 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to

65 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Blowing dust in the morning. Patchy blowing dust

in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-292045-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Windy with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy, cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ075-292045-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy with

lows in the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the mid

70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ082-292045-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ278-292045-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ277-292045-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ276-292045-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ275-292045-

Chinati Mountains-

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-292045-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ282-292045-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ280-292045-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ281-292045-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

345 AM CDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather