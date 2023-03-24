TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

_____

753 FPUS54 KMAF 240734

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-241515-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very windy

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-241515-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-241515-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-241515-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and cooler with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very windy

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

$$

TXZ060-067-068-241515-

Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very windy

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ059-241515-

Loving-

Including the city of Mentone

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy and much

cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ270-241515-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

134 AM MDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

MDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the mid

40s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, increasing

to 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 50. West winds

30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ271-241515-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023 /134 AM MDT Fri Mar 24 2023/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT /10 AM MDT/ THIS

MORNING TO 5 AM CDT /4 AM MDT/ SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, increasing

to 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 35 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 80 mph, increasing to 90 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ272-241515-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ273-241515-

Eastern Culberson County-

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Strong

winds and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 30 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Strong winds with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 45 mph,

increasing to 35 to 45 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 75 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ274-241515-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear.

Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ075-241515-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy

and much cooler with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very windy

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

$$

TXZ082-241515-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ278-241515-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ277-241515-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

CDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ276-241515-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing

to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ275-241515-

Chinati Mountains-

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny with strong winds. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

increasing to west 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ279-241515-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s.

$$

TXZ282-241515-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ280-241515-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ281-241515-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

234 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to west 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather