TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 4, 2023

844 FPUS54 KMAF 050754

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-051515-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-051515-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-051515-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ063-069-070-051515-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-051515-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ270-051515-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1254 AM MST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 40 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with lows in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ271-051515-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023 /1254 AM MST Sun Mar 5 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to west

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ272-051515-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ273-051515-

Eastern Culberson County-

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ274-051515-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ075-051515-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ082-051515-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ278-051515-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ277-051515-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ276-051515-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ275-051515-

Chinati Mountains-

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ279-051515-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ282-051515-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ280-051515-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-051515-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

154 AM CST Sun Mar 5 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

