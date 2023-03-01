TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 28, 2023 _____ 290 FPUS54 KMAF 011025 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-011815- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to west 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ045-050-011815- Gaines-Andrews- Including the cities of Seminole and Andrews 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ046-051-011815- Dawson-Martin- Including the cities of Lamesa and Stanton 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-011815- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ063-069-070-011815- Glasscock-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to west 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ059-060-067-011815- Loving-Winkler-Ward- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, and Monahans 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ068-011815- Crane- Including the city of Crane 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ270-011815- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 325 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THURSDAY... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 35 to 55 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and colder with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 35 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph, increasing to 85 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Blowing dust. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 95 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph, diminishing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ271-011815- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 \/325 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023\/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST \/11 PM MST\/ THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph, increasing to 80 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with isolated rain showers in the morning. Blowing dust. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 45 to 65 mph, increasing to 55 to 65 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 95 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and cold with lows around 30. West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 90 mph, diminishing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ272-011815- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered snow showers with isolated rain showers in the morning. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs around 50. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ273-011815- Eastern Culberson County- 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with lows around 40. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain and snow showers in the morning. Blowing dust. Strong winds and much cooler with highs around 50. West winds 30 to 50 mph, increasing to 40 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ274-011815- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ075-011815- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, becoming west 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ082-011815- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ278-011815- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph, increasing to 80 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ277-011815- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 45 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Blowing dust. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph, diminishing to 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ276-011815- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the morning. Blowing dust. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 35 to 55 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph, increasing to 85 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and colder with lows around 30. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ275-011815- Chinati Mountains- 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Blowing dust. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west and increasing to 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Strong winds and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph, diminishing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ279-011815- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening, then areas of blowing dust after midnight. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Blowing dust. Strong winds and cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 30 to 50 mph, becoming west 40 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 80 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph, diminishing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ282-011815- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Blowing dust. Strong winds with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph, becoming west 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ280-011815- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Blowing dust. Strong winds with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph, becoming west and increasing to 60 to 65 mph with gusts up to 95 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 85 mph, diminishing to 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ281-011815- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 425 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust this morning, then areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs around 80. South winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 55 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Blowing dust. Strong winds and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, becoming west 40 to 55 mph with gusts up to 80 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Strong winds and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$