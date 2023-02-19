TX Midland\/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023 _____ 621 FPUS54 KMAF 190805 ZFPMAF Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Midland\/Odessa TX 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather Service Office in Midland\/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF. TXZ061-062-191530- Ector-Midland- Including the cities of Odessa and Midland 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ045-046-050-051-191530- Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin- Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ047-048-052-053-191530- Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell- Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring, and Colorado City 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ063-069-070-191530- Glasscock-Upton-Reagan- Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin, and Big Lake 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ059-060-067-068-191530- Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane- Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ270-191530- Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet- Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP 105 AM MST Sun Feb 19 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then numerous showers this afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Strong winds. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ271-191530- Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains- Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 \/105 AM MST Sun Feb 19 2023\/ ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST \/11 AM MST\/ TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST \/11 PM MST\/ TONIGHT... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Strong winds with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to west 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Strong winds with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with strong winds. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ272-191530- Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor- Including the city of Van Horn 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with strong winds. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with strong winds. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ273-191530- Eastern Culberson County- 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Very windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Very windy with lows around 50. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust in the evening, then areas of blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning. Blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Blowing dust in the evening. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Strong winds with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ274-191530- Reeves County Plains- Including the city of Pecos 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ075-191530- Pecos- Including the city of Fort Stockton 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ082-191530- Terrell- Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ278-191530- Davis Mountains Foothills- Including the city of Alpine 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ277-191530- Davis Mountains- Including the city of Fort Davis 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers. Very windy with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ276-191530- Marfa Plateau- Including the city of Marfa 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ275-191530- Chinati Mountains- 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ279-191530- Central Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction, and Marathon 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ282-191530- Lower Brewster County- Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ280-191530- Chisos Basin- Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ281-191530- Presidio Valley- Including the city of Presidio 205 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather