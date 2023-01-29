TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

_____

738 FPUS54 KMAF 290844

ZFPMAF

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-291615-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain,

patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with a chance of

freezing rain in the evening, then freezing rain likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ045-046-050-051-291615-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain

with patchy freezing drizzle. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and rain

showers in the evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ047-048-052-053-291615-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain with

patchy freezing drizzle. Patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Much

colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ063-069-070-291615-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain with

patchy freezing drizzle. Areas of drizzle in the morning, then

patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow

showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. A chance of

rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and snow showers. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ059-060-067-068-291615-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain with patchy freezing

drizzle in the morning. Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of rain showers. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely, a chance of freezing rain

and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely with

rain showers with freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ270-291615-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

144 AM MST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 50. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Additional

moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ271-291615-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 /144 AM MST Sun Jan 29 2023/

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ272-291615-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely, a chance of snow showers and

freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ273-291615-

Eastern Culberson County-

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of freezing

rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ274-291615-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ075-291615-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ082-291615-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ278-291615-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers and freezing

rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ277-291615-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of snow showers in the morning. A slight chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ276-291615-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ275-291615-

Chinati Mountains-

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ279-291615-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ282-291615-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ280-291615-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ281-291615-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

244 AM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

