TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 1, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

324 AM CDT Mon May 1 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of The Gulf of Mexico and The Laguna Madre.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

