TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

320 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 to 40

kt and seas 4 to 7 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to around 40

kt.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay and Coastal waters from High Island to

Freeport TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Friday.

