TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 27, 2023

_____

856 FPUS54 KLUB 280800

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

TXZ035-281515-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-281515-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ021-281515-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-281515-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-281515-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-281515-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-281515-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ027-281515-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-281515-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-281515-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-281515-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-281515-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Very windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ032-281515-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-281515-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-281515-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-281515-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-281515-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-281515-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ039-281515-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs around 80. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-281515-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-281515-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-281515-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-281515-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-281515-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

