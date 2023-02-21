TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 20, 2023

_____

123 FPUS54 KLUB 210855

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

TXZ035-211615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-211615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ021-211615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in

the lower 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds with highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph,

increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Strong winds and colder with lows around 30. West winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, diminishing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-211615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph, increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ023-211615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-211615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs

around 80. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-211615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-211615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to

65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, becoming

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Windy with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-211615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, increasing to 35 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-211615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph, increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-211615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-211615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-211615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-211615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, increasing to 40 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-211615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up

to 55 mph, increasing to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-211615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph, increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-211615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy blowing

dust this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-211615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in

the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-211615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the morning, then

blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-211615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-211615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

30 to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Breezy with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-211615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-211615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ044-211615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

255 AM CST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Not

as cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy with lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather