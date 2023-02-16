TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 15, 2023 _____ 309 FPUS54 KLUB 160839 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 TXZ035-161615- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ026-161615- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ021-161615- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ022-161615- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ023-161615- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ024-161615- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ025-161615- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ027-161615- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ028-161615- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ029-161615- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ030-161615- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ031-161615- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ032-161615- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ033-161615- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ034-161615- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ036-161615- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ037-161615- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, blustery and much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ038-161615- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ039-161615- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ040-161615- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ041-161615- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. $$ TXZ042-161615- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ043-161615- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ044-161615- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 239 AM CST Thu Feb 16 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. $$