TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ 382 FPUS54 KLUB 260955 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 TXZ035-261715- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ026-261715- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ021-261715- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ022-261715- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ023-261715- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ024-261715- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Windy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ025-261715- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ027-261715- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ028-261715- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ029-261715- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ030-261715- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ031-261715- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ032-261715- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ033-261715- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ034-261715- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. A slight chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ036-261715- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ037-261715- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ038-261715- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ039-261715- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ040-261715- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ041-261715- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ042-261715- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ043-261715- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ044-261715- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 355 AM CST Thu Jan 26 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers, freezing rain and sleet in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$