340 FPUS54 KLCH 211003 AAA

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

TXZ180-212215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ201-212215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers. Thunderstorms likely, mainly this

morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ515-212215-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ615-212215-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers with thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ516-212215-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

this morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ616-212215-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ259-212215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ260-212215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ261-212215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Thunderstorms

likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ262-212215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

503 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

