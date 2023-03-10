TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

882 FPUS54 KLCH 100944

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

TXZ180-101045-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-101045-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ515-101045-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ615-101045-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ516-101045-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ616-101045-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ259-101045-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-101045-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly this morning. Much cooler with highs

around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-101045-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ262-101045-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

344 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

