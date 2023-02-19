TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

_____

141 FPUS54 KLCH 190846

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

246 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

TXZ180-192245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

246 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ201-192245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

246 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ215-192245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

246 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ216-192245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

246 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ259-192245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

246 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ260-192245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

246 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-192245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

246 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ262-192245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

246 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

