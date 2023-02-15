TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

976 FPUS54 KLCH 151000

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

400 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

TXZ180-152230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

400 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ201-152230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

400 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ215-152230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

400 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Less humid with highs

around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-152230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

400 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Less humid with

highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ259-152230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

400 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ260-152230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

400 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ261-152230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

400 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-152230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

400 AM CST Wed Feb 15 2023

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs around 70. Temperature falling into the upper

50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

