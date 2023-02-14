TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 13, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

350 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

350 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

350 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. More humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

350 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Less humid with highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

350 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then widespread fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

350 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

350 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

350 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

350 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

