TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 29, 2023 _____ 675 FPUS54 KHGX 300613 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 TXZ211-301400- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ237-301400- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ196-301400- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ195-301400- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ214-301400- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ210-301400- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ227-301400- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ238-301400- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ198-301400- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ213-301400- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ163-301400- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ235-301400- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ200-301400- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ176-301400- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ236-301400- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ199-301400- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ179-301400- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ178-301400- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ164-301400- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ177-301400- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ212-301400- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ197-301400- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ226-301400- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ300-301400- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ313-301400- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ338-301400- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ337-301400- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ336-301400- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ335-301400- Coastal Jackson- 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ436-301400- Matagorda Islands- 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ437-301400- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ438-301400- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ439-301400- Bolivar Peninsula- 113 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.