Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

TXZ211-012200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Southwest

winds around 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-012200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-012200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ195-012200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-012200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, breezy with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ210-012200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Southwest

winds around 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-012200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-012200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog after midnight, then patchy fog this

morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ198-012200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-012200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-012200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ235-012200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-012200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-012200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-012200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy fog this morning.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-012200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ179-012200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ178-012200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-012200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ177-012200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-012200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ197-012200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-012200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-012200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-012200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-012200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-012200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-012200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-012200-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ436-012200-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Patchy

fog this afternoon. Near steady temperature around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Near steady temperature around 70.

$$

TXZ437-012200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-012200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ439-012200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

242 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

