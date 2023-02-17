TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 16, 2023

_____

437 FPUS54 KHGX 170827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

TXZ211-172200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-172200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-172200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-172200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-172200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ210-172200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-172200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-172200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ198-172200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ213-172200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-172200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-172200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-172200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-172200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-172200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-172200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ179-172200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ178-172200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-172200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ177-172200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-172200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-172200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ226-172200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-172200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-172200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-172200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-172200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-172200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-172200-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-172200-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-172200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ438-172200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ439-172200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CST Fri Feb 17 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

