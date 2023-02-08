TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers, cooler with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this morning, then becoming northwest with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Much cooler with lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms.

Showers, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Showers likely with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers likely. Breezy

with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Breezy. Near steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Isolated thunderstorms. A

chance of showers after midnight, then showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

