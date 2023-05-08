TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 7, 2023 _____ 411 FPUS54 KFWD 080830 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 TXZ119-082030- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ118-082030- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ159-082030- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ158-082030- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ104-082030- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ103-082030- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ093-082030- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ092-082030- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ091-082030- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ102-082030- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ101-082030- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ100-082030- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ TXZ115-082030- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ TXZ116-082030- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ TXZ117-082030- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ131-082030- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ132-082030- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ130-082030- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ129-082030- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. $$ TXZ141-082030- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ142-082030- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ156-082030- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ157-082030- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ143-082030- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ144-082030- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ133-082030- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ134-082030- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ145-082030- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ146-082030- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ161-082030- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ160-082030- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ174-082030- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ175-082030- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ162-082030- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ147-082030- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ148-082030- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ135-082030- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ122-082030- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ121-082030- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ120-082030- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ105-082030- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ123-082030- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ107-082030- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ106-082030- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ095-082030- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ TXZ094-082030- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 330 AM CDT Mon May 8 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather