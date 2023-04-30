TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 29, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

410 AM CDT Sun Apr 30 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

