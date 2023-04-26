TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023



Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer with highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows around 60. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

316 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

