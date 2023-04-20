TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 70s this afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ118-202130-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ159-202130-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-202130-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ104-202130-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Temperatures falling into the mid 70s this afternoon. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ103-202130-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ093-202130-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ092-202130-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ091-202130-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Much cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ102-202130-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ101-202130-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-202130-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ115-202130-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ116-202130-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ117-202130-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ131-202130-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ132-202130-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s this afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ130-202130-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ129-202130-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ141-202130-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler with lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ142-202130-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ156-202130-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-202130-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less

humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-202130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-202130-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-202130-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s this afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ134-202130-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms with showers likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ145-202130-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ146-202130-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ161-202130-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ160-202130-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-202130-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ175-202130-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-202130-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ147-202130-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ148-202130-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ135-202130-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ122-202130-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Less humid with highs

in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ121-202130-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ120-202130-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms with showers likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ105-202130-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ123-202130-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ107-202130-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ106-202130-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ095-202130-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ094-202130-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

307 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then

showers with thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 70s this afternoon. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather